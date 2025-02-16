Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,642.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $48.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

