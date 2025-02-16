Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,642.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $48.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65.
About Orion Oyj
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.