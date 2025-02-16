Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $9.91. Nikon shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,313 shares changing hands.

Nikon Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

