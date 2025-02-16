Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.42 and traded as low as C$108.88. Onex shares last traded at C$110.18, with a volume of 98,092 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities raised Onex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
