DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 205,149 shares of DSS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,184,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,940.75. This trade represents a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of DSS as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,433. DSS has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

