GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $20.98. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 1,872,721 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

