Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
