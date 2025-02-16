Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

