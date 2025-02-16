Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Pioneer Bankshares Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

