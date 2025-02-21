Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 97,260 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,260 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $80,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Price Performance
NASDAQ HQY opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
