Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 97,260 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,260 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $80,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

