Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,088.40. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $5,322.28.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 299,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 576,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 116.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 164,915 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

