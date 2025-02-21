Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,088.40. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $5,322.28.
Annexon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
