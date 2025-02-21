Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KVYO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $687,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,197. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

