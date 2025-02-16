Puff Wealth Management LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.