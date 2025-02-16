Top Large Cap Stocks To Consider – February 14th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a market capitalization typically greater than $10 billion. These stocks are typically well-established, stable, and less volatile compared to mid-cap or small-cap stocks, making them attractive investments for conservative investors seeking steady returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.09. 56,671,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,121,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.79. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.34. 135,280,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,576,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $739.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,585,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,404,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $739.44.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,598,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.92, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,812,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,639,654. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.35.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.16. 25,707,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,613,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.41. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,878,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,991,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.04. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

