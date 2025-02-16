CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €100.10 ($105.37) and last traded at €99.35 ($104.58). Approximately 105,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.10 ($104.32).
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.28.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.
