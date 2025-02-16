Roxbury Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,968 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JETS opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.