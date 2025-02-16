Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Sell Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

