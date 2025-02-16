China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.16 and traded as low as $22.00. China Coal Energy shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 313 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Coal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.16.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

