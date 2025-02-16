Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.56. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 128,418 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,556,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 233,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 231,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

