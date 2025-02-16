Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Expands By 34.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 4.4 %

CNTMF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 189,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,183. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

