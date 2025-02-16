Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Expands By 34.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Stock Down 4.4 %
CNTMF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 189,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,183. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
