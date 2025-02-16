Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,983 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $213.37 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

