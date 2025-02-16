Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of UMH Properties worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 661.59%.

In other news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

