Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $208,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $185.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

