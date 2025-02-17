Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $264.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

