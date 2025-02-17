Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.62 Billion Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568,512 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.11% of Moderna worth $1,617,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after buying an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $32.99 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.