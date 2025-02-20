Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

