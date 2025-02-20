3,280 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is a support level?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.