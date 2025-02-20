Klingman & Associates LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $4,833,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,948 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

