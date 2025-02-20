New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after acquiring an additional 309,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

