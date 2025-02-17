Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Up 29.2% in January

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 105,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,521. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $459.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Covey

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 146.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.