John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PDT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,239. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.