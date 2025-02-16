ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ENAV Price Performance
OTCMKTS EENNF remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. ENAV has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.
About ENAV
