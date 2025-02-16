Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 26.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.2 days.
Empire Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $29.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132. Empire has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.
About Empire
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.