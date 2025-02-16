Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 26.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.2 days.

Empire Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $29.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132. Empire has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Get Empire alerts:

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.