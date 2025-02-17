Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

