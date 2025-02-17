Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

