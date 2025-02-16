Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,439,400 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 22,024,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,287.0 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

