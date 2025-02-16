Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Expands By 6.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,462,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 18,207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.3 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$6.09. The company had a trading volume of 153,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,512. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.89 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

