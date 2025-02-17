StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.03 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

