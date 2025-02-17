Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,388,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,735.5 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

