Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,388,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,735.5 days.
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
