Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.82. Illumina has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.