Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,580.0 days.
Greggs Stock Performance
Greggs stock remained flat at $25.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. Greggs has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.30.
About Greggs
