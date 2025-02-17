Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,580.0 days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs stock remained flat at $25.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. Greggs has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

