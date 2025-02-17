Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grown Rogue International Trading Up 1.2 %

GRUSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 291,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.90.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

