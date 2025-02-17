Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 30,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,355.70. This represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.