Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.8% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.60). 6,538,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,423% from the average session volume of 429,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
