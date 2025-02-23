Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.8% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.60). 6,538,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,423% from the average session volume of 429,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Videndum Trading Down 22.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.24. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Stories

