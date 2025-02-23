Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,758,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 438,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

