WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 2,872,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,319,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.
WeRide Trading Down 11.5 %
About WeRide
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
