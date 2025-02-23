Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 377,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 70,102 shares.The stock last traded at $66.64 and had previously closed at $67.24.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

