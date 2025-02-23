Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 377,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 70,102 shares.The stock last traded at $66.64 and had previously closed at $67.24.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.