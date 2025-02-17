Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $1.81 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.72 and a 200 day moving average of $304.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

