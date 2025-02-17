Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,338 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,565,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,468,000 after buying an additional 1,342,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 65,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 503,222 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 698,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 356,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

