Total Investment Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

