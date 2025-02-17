Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 156 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.