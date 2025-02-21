Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

